As the coronavirus continues to spread and hospitals find themselves short on supplies, many musicians have offered their support. Lizzo recently bought lunch for healthcare workers across the country to thank them for their service and DJ Khaled partnered with non-profit organizations to provide protective gear to hospital workers in Florida. Now, Halsey is offering her support. The singer announced she’s donating a huge number of masks to hospitals in California.

Halsey shared her announcement on social media, saying she is “in awe of the medical workers on the frontlines” and explained how she worked with an organization to provide a whopping 100,000 FDA-approved masks to hospital workers:

“Every single day I am in awe of the medical workers on the frontlines. Their determination, selflessness and empathy is the single greatest example of our capacity to love and survive as humans. I am beyond privileged to be self isolating in my home, without the fear and obligation of essential work employment. Without a sick family member to care for. A child to feed. A financial crisis to navigate. So I tried to find a real way to make a difference. I have acquired and purchased 100,000 FDA certified 3 ply masks (with the help of Orange International Inc who sourced the masks for me from a factory in Guangzhou, China) These masks will be distributed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph, LAC+USC Medical Center, and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital; for the medical professionals and non medical hospital staff who are working to put a stop to this pandemic and help millions of strangers they will never meet. Please continue to stay home, if you can. If you are on the frontlines, my heart is with you. And I will be continuing the fight to help you get the support and resources you need.”

Along with the considerable donation of protective masks, Halsey said she’s also making a cash donation to the organization Give Directly. The charity organization provides financial assistance to vulnerable households in at-risk communities, many of whom are single mothers. The singer urged fans to donate to the organization as well.

Read Halsey’s full statement above.

