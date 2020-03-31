The coronavirus pandemic has made life difficult for people around the world, and therefore, a number of charitable efforts have sprung up to help out. Lizzo decided she would do her part by helping to feed the people putting themselves in danger to keep folks safe: Lizzo has been donating lunches to hospital staffs around the country.

Yesterday, she shared a video highlighting some of the responses she has received from various medical centers — University of Washington Medicine Center Montlake Emergency Department, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and others. Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit shared the video that Lizzo made for them, presumably to play for the staff, in which she says, “I just wanted to say thank you so much for all you’re doing during this pandemic. It’s definitely not easy and you guys are putting yourselves on the front line, so because of that, I wanted to treat y’all to a meal. […] Lunch on me! I love you guys. Thank you so much for being the heroes in this story. We’re staying inside and praying and thinking of you every single day.”

SURPRISE! @lizzo treated our ER staff at #HenryFordHospital to lunch today and shared a message of thanks to our #HealthcareHeroes on the front lines. #Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity. 💙 pic.twitter.com/sM5H8DIImg — Henry Ford News (@HenryFordNews) March 31, 2020

She has helped out multiple hospitals in this way so far, and a rep tells Billboard that more are to come.

Check out posts about Lizzo’s generosity from some of the medical centers below.

That moment when you’re working the ER and @Lizzo surprises you by sending over some lunch! 😲❤️ If anyone else wants to help our valiant workers during this #COVID19 crisis, here’s a list of what you can do ➡️https://t.co/ejQ8n1UUjA #homegirl #thankyou #healthcareworkers pic.twitter.com/RAqN2GVhc7 — M Health Fairview (@MHealthFairview) March 30, 2020

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.