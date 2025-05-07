Imitation is supposedly the highest form of flattery. For Halsey, musical homages are at the root of their new The Great Impersonator album. But the “Safeword” singer’s venture into the sonic past has led Halsey to a fun future collaboration.

Today (May 6), Halsey announced their new song with Evanescence’s frontwoman Amy Lee in an exciting post on Instagram (viewable here).

“‘Hands That Feeds’ a song by Halsey & Amy Lee,” wrote Halsey. “Out May 9th for @BallerinaMovie @lionsgate.”

Halsey gushed about the forthcoming track in a private text sent (obtained by Billboard) to supporters. “Here is something to hold you over … (the answer is yes, I am freaking out about it),” wrote Halsey.

Fans echoed Halsey’s excitement.

“What an incredible day for elder emos everywhere,” penned one user.

“I’m going to be so insufferable when this comes out,” chimed another.

“Best day ever for sad girlies,” added another.

Even the social media manager for the film’s Instagram shared their joy. “Vengeance never sounded so sweet,” wrote the account.

Halsey and Amy Lee are a match made in millennial music heaven.

From The World of John Wick: Ballerina starring Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves is set to hit theaters on June 6. Find more information here.