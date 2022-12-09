Is there any creative avenue pop singer Halsey hasn’t explored? It sure doesn’t feel like it. During their performance at last night’s (December 8) The Game Awards, Halsey revealed their highly anticipated collaboration with Blizzard’s upcoming game Diablo IV, which is set to hit consoles in June of 2023.

The singer took the stage of the award show to perform “Lilith,” which appears on their 2021 album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power and is named after one of the game’s characters. The stage was hauntingly lit as a cloaked entourage formed amongst the smoke. A gigantic statue of Lilith towers over them as they sing. Dressed in a figure-hugging black sheer leotard with an elegantly draped corset, thorned black necklace, veining red eye makeup, and their signature short pixie cut with on-theme spit curls, Halsey is creeping in all the best ways.

Lilith first appeared in Diablo 2, is derived from Jewish mythology, and is a sinister primordial she-demon. When asked about the collaboration, the singer replied, “As soon as Diablo 4 was announced, I knew I wanted to be a part of the lead-up and launch. Lilith is such an influence on my own art and has informed so many characteristics of my alter-ego.”

Halsey ensured this collaboration is just the tip of the iceberg, as they said, “This is just the beginning of what Blizzard Entertainment and I have in store. A lot of exciting things are coming for Halsey fans, Diablo fans, and the crossover; waiting for Lilith’s embrace.”

In a press release, Rod Fergusson, the General Manager of Diablo at Blizzard Entertainment, shared his approval of the collaboration, writing, “It’s so exciting to collaborate with a talented artist who has loved Diablo for years, and we can’t wait to continue working with Halsey to support the launch of Diablo 4. Together, Halsey and the Diablo team will bring the relentless battle between angels and demons to the world as they invite everyone to join us in the most brutal vision of Sanctuary to date.”

Diablo IV is slated to be released on June 6, 2023. To pre-order, click here.

Watch Halsey’s performance of the game’s featured track, “Lilith,” above.