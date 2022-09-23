Halsey has been on the rise for a while, dominating the pop world with her rock-leaning anthems. But she has been transparent about the trouble she’s experienced along the way — from the way the music industry treated her pregnancy to struggles with chronic illness. Today, she shared an Instagram story opening up about her current emotional state, expressing concern that she may have “chose the wrong life for [herself].”

Read what she posted below.

“I find that often there is a deep sadness inside me that no amount of worldly pleasure can touch, a loneliness, an emptiness. I wonder often if I chose the wrong life for myself. And the weight of it is suffocating. I’m sorry that melancholy has penetrated my art in a way that hasn’t served a greater purpose other than my own self loathing. I’m sorry that melancholy has penetrated my art in a way that hasn’t served a greater purpose other than my own self-loathing. I am approaching my 28th birthday in a week and just now exhaling and gasping for air for the first time since I took a single breath in this new life at 18. A breath that was meant to sustain me for a decade. I am wandering lawlessly, and I hope to find my way somewhere meaningful soon so that I can give you the guts I’ve always known to scoop heapings of into your ears. They are shrivelling lately. If you cannot be kind, at least be gentle. With love”