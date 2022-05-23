Halsey is frustrated with their record label at the moment and they’re letting their fans, and therefore the label, know about it. Yesterday, Halsey proclaimed their label is preventing them from releasing a new single until they “can fake a viral moment on TikTok.” The funny thing is that Halsey’s TikTok video about that actually went fairly viral: it has racked up about 8 million views since it was posted. That wasn’t enough, though, as Halsey still hasn’t gotten a firm answer about when the song can drop.

Now, Halsey is getting some support from the folks at Astralwerks, the label that originally signed Halsey: A representative from Astralwerks-Capitol shared a statement with Variety, saying, “Our belief in Halsey as a singular and important artist is total and unwavering. We can’t wait for the world to hear their brilliant new music.”

After that statement, Halsey made sure it was clear that Astralwerks is her former label and therefore not the one she’s headbutting with now, writing on Twitter, “I’m not signed to astralwerks anymore! Astralwerks is the label that signed me, and then they upstreamed me to Capitol. This quote came from the company who believed in me from the jump. Not the company I’m wrestling with right now [heart emoji].”

I’m not signed to astralwerks anymore! Astralwerks is the label that signed me, and then they upstreamed me to Capitol. This quote came from the company who believed in me from the jump. Not the company I’m wrestling with right now ❤️ https://t.co/ZnYR25UDxZ — h (@halsey) May 23, 2022

Meanwhile, a fan wondered if Halsey would be able to perform the song live before its release and Halsey not only didn’t rule out the possibility, but it appears they’re really considering it: “im thinking about it tbh,” they responded. Halsey also noted of the single, “it’s about [partner Alev Aydin] [smiling-crying emoji] part of the story of how we went from meeting and keeping touch randomly for years to realizing we were each others person all along. Right person wrong time type of song.”

