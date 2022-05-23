Yesterday, Halsey took to TikTok to vent their frustrations about an issue they’re having with their record label: In a video, Halsey (whose last two albums were released by Capitol Records) claims they have a new single ready to go, but their label is preventing them from releasing it unless they “can fake a viral moment on TikTok.”

The video was actually a bit of a viral moment in itself, as it currently has over 7 million views and is one of Halsey’s most popular videos on the platform. It doesn’t appear it has resolved anything, though, as Halsey is still frustrated.

Hours after that video was shared, Halsey wrote on Twitter, “Talked to my label tonight after my tiktok tantrum. They said ‘wow the tiktok is going really strong!’ I was like ok cool so can I release my song now? They said ‘we’ll see!’ [upside-down smiling face emoji] tell me again how I’m making this up.”

In response to a fan suggesting they “drop it anyways,” Halsey noted, “I can’t they own the master.”

They continued, “I’ve been minding my own business on tour taking care of my baby. Four albums deep. Coasting. I’m way too established to stir something like this up for no reason or resort to this as a marketing tactic but now I’m in too deep so there’s no going back [shrugging emoji].” Halsey added, “the music video is literally already done lmao like.”

They capped off the thread, “I love y’all I’m watching tame impala right now living my best life [white heart emoji] thank u for all your love.”

Halsey also shared a follow-up video on TikTok, in which they listen to somebody off-camera talking to them about a potential strategy for rolling out the single. Halsey’s expression is clearly frustrated the whole time and when asked what’s wrong, they say, “I just hate this.” The person off-camera empathizes and Halsey adds, “It sucks.”

Find Halsey’s posts below.

Talked to my label tonight after my tiktok tantrum. They said “wow the tiktok is going really strong!” I was like ok cool so can I release my song now? They said “we’ll see!” 🙃 tell me again how I’m making this up. — h (@halsey) May 23, 2022

I can’t they own the master https://t.co/9s8dari4KX — h (@halsey) May 23, 2022

I’ve been minding my own business on tour taking care of my baby. Four albums deep. Coasting. I’m way too established to stir something like this up for no reason or resort to this as a marketing tactic but now I’m in too deep so there’s no going back 🤷🏻‍♀️ — h (@halsey) May 23, 2022

the music video is literally already done lmao like. — h (@halsey) May 23, 2022