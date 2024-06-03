Halsey released her Grammy-nominated If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power album in August 2021, and it has been an agonizing three years sans Halsey music, but they finally have something new to say.

Over the weekend, Halsey reportedly sent physical letters to fans that teased a new era is inbound. Simultaneously, a website called “For My Last Trick” appeared, showing various mysterious icons and objects. Click a movie ticket labeled “The End,” and the letter digitally unfolds, as transcribed below:

“Original Draft 1/7/71 Hello, it’s Halsey. It’s been a while. As you may have guessed, I have written a new album. But I needed some time to figure out how to say what I needed to say. You see, I’ve been holding [redacted] and I need to let it out. There’s so much I am going to reveal on this record, but you need to know some of the story first. So before the chaos and confetti of big singles and album releases, I just need to tell you, my friend, why it all matters this time. I’m releasing a new song on June 4. It’s just for us. Let’s start at THE END.”

Some of the other phrases, which are suspected by fans to be the album’s track titles, on the website include “Satisfaction Always,” “Woman Out For Blood,” “Master Mystifier,” “Southern Belle,” “Candy,” “Peril Is My Pay,” and “I Have Something To Tell You.” If you click on “I Have Something To Tell You,” a sign-up form pops up requesting your name, email, and address.

It’s also worth noting that the website features a paper tag of sorts with June 25, 1977 written on it, so could June 25 be another significant release date? Seems likely!

🚨| WEBSITE UPDATE: A new sticker appeared and plays a strange sound when you click it. Snippet?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/m6UhRLAsbS — Halsey Room (@TheHalseyRoom) May 30, 2024

If you click it, it’ll show you the letter sent physically to fans with the announcement of the new song. pic.twitter.com/fPU1Jjhuxw — Halsey Room (@TheHalseyRoom) June 2, 2024

In May 2023, Halsey wrote on Tumblr that she was “hard at work,” and they were in “album mode.”

“Wild to think that it hasn’t even been 2 years since IICHLIWP!” Halsey wrote at the time. “I know it feels like so much longer. It does to me too. But there were 2 years and 7 months between HFK and Manic and honestly I think it was worth it. The time I took. And the growth that got me from that album to the next. Thank you for having the patience and the faith. It will pay off in the long run. This feels like my debut all over again, in some ways.”