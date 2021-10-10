At the end of August, Halsey shared her fourth album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, a project that arrived just a year after her third release, Manic. With four albums to her name, it should be noted that Halsey has just as many appearances on Saturday Night Live as well. She returned to the Emmy-winning show last night to deliver a pair of performances for the Kim Kardashian-hosted episode. Halsey started the night by impressing the crowd with a stunning rendition of “I Am Not A Woman, I’m A God” where she stood tall and proud on the futuristic stage in a leather bodysuit.

Later on in the night, Halsey returned with a fiery performance on “Darling” with Lindsey Buckingham to conclude yet another strong appearance on SNL. Halsey’s first performance on the show came back in 2018 when she played her “Bad At Love” single from her second album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. The following year she did double duty as the musical guest and host for an episode, and in 2020, she once again found herself on the Studio 8H stage where she performed “You Should Be Sad” and a medley of “Finally” and “Beautiful Stranger.”

You can watch Halsey’s performances in the videos above.

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is out now via Capitol Records. Get it here.