Halsey finally has a new label home after parting ways with Capitol earlier this year. Today (June 14), Variety reported that the “So Good” hitmaker has signed to Columbia Records.

The news of Halsey signing to Columbia arrives almost a year after their public fallout with Capitol. Last May, Halsey shared a since-deleted TikTok, in which she claimed that Capitol was blocking her from releasing her single, “So Good.”

“I’ve been in this industry for eight years and I’ve sold over 165 million records and my record company is saying I can’t release [the song] unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok,” read text that was placed in the video.

While some people believed that this particular TikTok was the fake viral moment itself, Halsey later took to Twitter to vent about their frustrations with their label.

I’ve been minding my own business on tour taking care of my baby. Four albums deep. Coasting. I’m way too established to stir something like this up for no reason or resort to this as a marketing tactic but now I’m in too deep so there’s no going back 🤷🏻‍♀️ — h (@halsey) May 23, 2022

Back in April, upon the announcement of Halsey leaving Capitol, their management team noted in a statement that a new era is underway.

“[W]e are excited about exploring a new partnership and sharing new music with fans,” said Anti-Pop’s Jason Aron and Anthony Li.