If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power was “the most ambitious project Halsey’s done to date,” according to Uproxx’s review of the August 2021 album. It’s also Halsey’s most recent project, and they revived one of its tracks, “Lilith,” for Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo IV video game.

Halsey performed “Lilith” at The Game Awards 2022 last December, a big reveal of their impending collaboration with the highly anticipated game. Today, June 5, she and BTS’ Suga sweetened the imminent release with all-encompassing, cinematic video for “Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem).”

Per press release, the Henry Hobson-directed video was partially filmed in Cambrai, France’s Chapelle Des Jésuites, “where Blizzard had filled the ceiling with paintings and a 160-foot mural inspired by the game.”

The three-minute visual begins with a hooded Halsey entering the church alone. They’re ready for war, striding confidently despite being struck by various spears. Suga lends an extra layer of mystique.

“You get too caught up in the moment / You can’t call it love if you show it,” he sings softly while isolated in an all-red room. “We just f*ck things up / Yeah, I noticed.”

According to Blizzard’s official website, Lilith is a central character in Diablo IV:

“Seeking refuge from the eternal conflict between the High Heavens and the Burning Hells, Inarius and Lilith formed Sanctuary and gave life to the Nephalem with the Stolen Worldstone. Fearing for the destruction of her hybrid offspring, Lilith led a violent, protective act to protect the Nephalem; ultimately leading Inarius to turn his back on her, banishing her to the abyss, becoming enemies henceforth. Lilith’s return ushers in an age of darkness and misery. What fate awaits?”

Halsey is just as invested as any other Diablo IV player.

“I’m thrilled that I get to collab with Suga of BTS on a reimagined version of ‘Lilith’ for the Diablo IV anthem,” Halsey said in a statement. “Having spent countless hours in Sanctuary with my family, I’m here as both a fan and collaborator. Plus, I’ve always wanted to do a concept with Suga with this type of dark mythology. Hopefully, fans of Diablo, Suga, and myself will love Lilith’s embrace.”

Last month, Halsey updated fans on Tumblr about entering “album mode” and asking for patience.

“It will pay off in the long run,” she wrote, in part. “This feels like my debut all over again, in some ways. Your love and support have carried me through a time where I thought maybe I only had a few albums left in me, but I know now that there are so many more than I could have ever dreamed. Anyways, I love you. Down the rabbit hole I go.”