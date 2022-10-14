Halsey So Good Teaser
Halsey Reimagines Their Song ‘So Good’ In A Stunning New Orchestral Version

Halsey had two major announcements yesterday during her appearance on The Zach Sang Show. The first was that they were releasing a new orchestral version of “So Good,” which elevates the song’s emotional and heartfelt backstory — written about her partner Alev Aydin. It is available exclusively on Amazon Prime. Meanwhile, the original version of the song, which was released in June, featured a heavily pop-focused production by Max Martin.

“I love this reimagining of ‘So Good’ – the song’s production originally had an orchestral element and it generates this powerful emotional undercurrent,” Halsey shared in a statement via AltPress.

This version of “So Good,” in addition to the original and the previously-released “stripped” rendition, emphasizes the all-the-more special meaning. Before the first release, Halsey had documented tense discussions with their record label, who pushed for the pop version and TikTok content — over her original plans for the song to be slow and more delicate.

“Basically i have a song that i love that i wanna release ASAP but my record label won’t let me…ive been in this industry for 8 years and ive sold over 165 million records…i deserve better tbh,” Halsey wrote, according to NME.

Halsey’s second announcement was that they will be hosting a new radio show, Halsey: For The Record. Airing on Amp, it will feature both music and discussions from Halsey. The first episode premieres on October 17.

“We have been working on this for almost a year now! For The Record gives me a chance to connect in a truly personal way with the people who listen to my show, to share music that has shaped who I am, and to let the fans hear from some very special people in my life,” Halsey continued.

“So Good (Orchestral Version)” is out now on Amazon Music.

