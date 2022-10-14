Halsey had two major announcements yesterday during her appearance on The Zach Sang Show. The first was that they were releasing a new orchestral version of “So Good,” which elevates the song’s emotional and heartfelt backstory — written about her partner Alev Aydin. It is available exclusively on Amazon Prime. Meanwhile, the original version of the song, which was released in June, featured a heavily pop-focused production by Max Martin.

“I love this reimagining of ‘So Good’ – the song’s production originally had an orchestral element and it generates this powerful emotional undercurrent,” Halsey shared in a statement via AltPress.

guys stop texting your exes lmao this song isn’t about an ex that worked out later on! It’s about the friend that was always there for me, who I realized I was in love with one day. 🥺 text that angel instead!!!!! — h (@halsey) June 9, 2022

This version of “So Good,” in addition to the original and the previously-released “stripped” rendition, emphasizes the all-the-more special meaning. Before the first release, Halsey had documented tense discussions with their record label, who pushed for the pop version and TikTok content — over her original plans for the song to be slow and more delicate.

“Basically i have a song that i love that i wanna release ASAP but my record label won’t let me…ive been in this industry for 8 years and ive sold over 165 million records…i deserve better tbh,” Halsey wrote, according to NME.

Halsey’s second announcement was that they will be hosting a new radio show, Halsey: For The Record. Airing on Amp, it will feature both music and discussions from Halsey. The first episode premieres on October 17.

“We have been working on this for almost a year now! For The Record gives me a chance to connect in a truly personal way with the people who listen to my show, to share music that has shaped who I am, and to let the fans hear from some very special people in my life,” Halsey continued.

“So Good (Orchestral Version)” is out now on Amazon Music.