A bit over a year ago now, Halsey released “Without Me,” which would go on to become her first No. 1 hit as a lead artist (she previously featured on The Chainsmokers’ No. 1 song “Closer” in 2016). This past January (shortly after “Without Me” first topped the charts), she released a remix of the track featuring Juice WRLD. In honor of the late rapper, Halsey paid tribute to him with a performance of the song in Brooklyn last night.

Halsey introduced the performance by saying, “The remix of this song is the better version of this song, and I think everybody knows that deep down inside, but I really want to play it tonight, for him. So while we have every single one of us together in one place, I just wanted to take a moment to remind you guys that life is short, we should appreciate every single moment we have together.”

.@halsey dedicated Without Me to “her friend, Juice Wrld” who is featured on the remix. “Life is short, we should appreciate every single moment that we have together.” #PandoraLive pic.twitter.com/A1v3vHjepp — Yoni (@OriginalYoni) December 11, 2019

Back when the remix was released, she called Juice WRLD “one of [her] favorite artists” and also tweeted, “When the events that inspired Without Me went down, this artist helped me through it all. now that the song is #1 this only seemed fitting to release… thanks @JuiceWorlddd.” After Juice WRLD passed away, Halsey shared a photo of the two of them together and wrote, “Sweet boy. The fastest brain in the game. Your creativity, endless. Immortal. Rest in power. I can’t even explain the sadness.”