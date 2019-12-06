Halsey has returned for another collaboration with K-Pop superstars BTS, but this time she only called upon the group’s Suga. While it’s unsure if the collaborative track appears on her upcoming third record Manic, Halsey has nonetheless appeased fans with two new singles. Though she didn’t release the tracks with another time-lapse of her painting a self-portrait, the songs are equally evocative. “Finally // Beautiful Stranger” is an emotional acoustic ballad while “Suga’s Interlude” featuring Suga boasts a layered production.

While Suga raps in his native tongue on “Suga’s Interlude,” fans were quick to translate the lyrics into English: “Though I, full of dreams, grew to achieve all my dreams,” Suga raps. “I live out my days with the parallel belief that dreams are in fact better when just kept as dreams / That my leap would not be my fall / I trust that your convictions, efforts, faith, and greed are not filthy things.”

After the track “Boy With Luv,” Halsey’s collaboration with Suga marks her second time working with members of BTS, the K-Pop group that catapulted into American mainstream through viral music videos and captivating dance moves. The singer praised Suga, born Min Yoongi, in an Instagram live feed. “Yoongi’s, like, really introspective and has a really intelligent perspective on where we are and what we’re doing in our unique lifestyle,” she said.

Listen to Halsey’s “Finally // Beautiful Stranger” and “Suga’s Interlude” above.

Manic is out 1/17 via Capitol. Get it here.