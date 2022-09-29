Harry Styles Speaks About Abortion Rights At His Show In Austin, Texas

Harry Styles has been taking his songs from Harry’s House all over the US. He just wrapped up an unprecedented 15-night residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden which earned him his own banner. More recently, the pop star performed at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, where he didn’t hesitate to touch on politics.

“No one can tell you what to do with your own body,” he said before launching into his hit “As It Was.” “It is yours.” He shared some more encouraging words, telling fans to “stick together.” Most of his speech was indecipherable because of screaming fans, who were proud and invigorated by the fact that their idol was standing up for their rights.

In a Rolling Stone profile, Styles opened up about his fans trying to cancel his rumored girlfriend at the time, Olivia Wilde. “That obviously doesn’t make me feel good,” he said. “Can you imagine going on a second date with someone and being like, ‘OK, there’s this corner of the thing, and they’re going to say this, and it’s going to be really crazy, and they’re going to be really mean, and it’s not real… But anyway, what do you want to eat?’”