Getty Image
Pop

Harry Styles Doesn’t Feel Like He Has To Apologize For Being In One Direction

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Harry Styles is an established solo star now, but once upon a time, he was one of five members of boy band One Direction. More than a handful of successful artists got their starts in these sorts of groups, and the way Styles sees it, there’s often a perceived lack of pride after the fact that comes with that. He spoke about that in a new Vogue feature, revealing that he doesn’t feel any sort of need to apologize for being in One Direction.

Styles said, “I think the typical thing is to come out of a band like that and almost feel like you have to apologize for being in it. But I loved my time in it. It was all new to me, and I was trying to learn as much as I could. I wanted to soak it in… I think that’s probably why I like traveling now — soaking stuff up.”

Styles then revealed that once the pandemic is over, he is interested in making a temporary move to Tokyo, saying, “There’s a respect and a stillness, a quietness that I really loved every time I’ve been there.”

Read the full feature here. Styles also sang an acoustic version of “Cherry” for a Vogue video, so check that out here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×