Harry Styles is an established solo star now, but once upon a time, he was one of five members of boy band One Direction. More than a handful of successful artists got their starts in these sorts of groups, and the way Styles sees it, there’s often a perceived lack of pride after the fact that comes with that. He spoke about that in a new Vogue feature, revealing that he doesn’t feel any sort of need to apologize for being in One Direction.

.@Harry_Styles is our December cover star, and we're taking you behind the scenes of the fashion-filled photo shoot (which includes an acoustic rendition of "Cherry," by Styles himself!) shot on location at the Seven Sisters cliffs in Sussex, England. https://t.co/7xPp33zwN6 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) November 13, 2020

Styles said, “I think the typical thing is to come out of a band like that and almost feel like you have to apologize for being in it. But I loved my time in it. It was all new to me, and I was trying to learn as much as I could. I wanted to soak it in… I think that’s probably why I like traveling now — soaking stuff up.”

Styles then revealed that once the pandemic is over, he is interested in making a temporary move to Tokyo, saying, “There’s a respect and a stillness, a quietness that I really loved every time I’ve been there.”

