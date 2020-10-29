Harry Styles apparently found himself in an unusual situation recently. The One Direction singer’s car died and, while it was repaired, he found himself killing time at the home of one of his many fans. Alas, that person, one Theadora, was not there and never got to meet him.

harry’s car broke down so a fans dad let him in his house and while they waited harry fed their fish and left notes for the fan and for that reason your honor, he is the only man to ever exist pic.twitter.com/9pEMiGgjkH — rachel🦋 (@canyonmoonblu) October 28, 2020

The story went viral after it was shared on Twitter, apparently from another fan. “Harry’s car broke down so a fans dad let him in his house and while they waited harry fed their fish and left notes for the fan and for that reason your honor,” the person wrote. “He is the only man to ever exist.”

The tweet was accompanied by pictures of Harry feeding her fish and a letter he left the still very lucky fan. “Theadora,” Harry wrote. “My car broke down on your street and dad’s friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup. I’m devasted that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting you soon. Treat people with kindness.” He signed off by letting the reader know that their fish had been fed.

The reported incident occurred after Harry shared a summery video for his Fine Line intro, “Golden.” He also landed his first No. 1 track this year thanks to “Watermelon Sugar” topping the singles chart back in August.