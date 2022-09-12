It’s a good time to be Harry Styles: Don’t Worry Darling has been the most talked-about movie of the past month and “As It Was” is enjoying a tremendous chart run. That run continues today, too, as on the new Billboard Hot 100 chart dated September 17, “As It Was” is No. 1 for a 13th total week. Furthermore, Styles actually has two songs in this week’s top three, as “Late Night Talking” rose to a new high at No. 3, up from No. 12 last week.

As “As It Was” spends its 13th week at No. 1, it makes a bit of history: It’s now just the 13th song ever to spend at least 13 weeks at No. 1. Furthermore, it’s the first song to do so since Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” enjoyed its record 19-week chart-topping run in 2019.

Elsewhere in the top 10, OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” rises to No. 8, making it their fourth top-10 single. Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” seems to be riding out a waning Stranger Things wave as it hangs on at No. 9. As for what’s not in the top 10, Elton John and Britney Spears’ collaboration “Hold Me Closer” didn’t manage to stay in the region for a second week after debuting at No. 6 last week.