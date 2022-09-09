There was a sad bit of globally significant news yesterday (September 8), when the world learned that England’s Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 years old. In the hours since, the world has offered up reactions and tributes to the Queen after her passing, and now so too has Harry Styles.

At his Madison Square Garden concert last night, Styles addressed the audience, saying, “From my homeland, there was some very sad news today: the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Please, join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service.”

#HarryStyles asks fans to applaud in appreciation of Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years of service during #LoveOnTourNYC at #MSG pic.twitter.com/r7T1qCnKFu — amanda j.✨ (@amandathinksso) September 9, 2022

Other UK musicians have also offered up their own thoughts about Queen Elizabeth. Elton John, for example, wrote in a post, “Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.” Ozzy Osbourne also shared, “I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II.”