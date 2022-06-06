By pretty much every metric, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” is the biggest song of 2022. There’s one important thing, though, that has so far held it back from indisputably claiming that title: Weeks spent at No. 1. Prior to this week, “As It Was” had been No. 1 for four total weeks, while Encanto‘s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” each racked up five chart-topping weeks, the highest total of 2022. Now, though, Styles turns that two-way tie into a three-way: On the new Hot 100 chart dated June 11, “As It Was” is No. 1 for a fifth total week.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated June 11, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) June 6, 2022

Last week, Styles had four songs in the top 10, with the other three being “Late Night Talking,” “Music For A Sushi Restaurant,” and “Matilda.” Of those, only “Late Night Talking” remains this week, moving down from No. 4 to No. 9.

Meanwhile, Lizzo’s latest hit, “About Damn Time,” continues its gradual climb up the chart: Last week, the song rose to No. 5, but now it has achieved a new peak at No. 4 on the current chart.

The other major news from the top 10 of this week’s chart is Kate Bush’s 1985 single “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” climbing to No. 8, which is well above the song’s previous peak at No. 30.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.