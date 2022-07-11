Harry Styles’ “As It Was” has had an unprecedented time at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart: It’s one of the only tracks to ever reach the No. 1 spot on four non-consecutive occasions. And after topping this week’s Hot 100 (dated July 16), it will remain there for at least another week, its ninth total. However, could the reign of “As It Was” soon be coming to an end?

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” just soared up a spot to No. 2, now the track’s highest placement so far, as she gets ready to drop her album, Special, this Friday. Jack Harlow’s “First Class” was bumped back down by Lizzo to the No. 3 spot. Meanwhile, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” has returned to its peak position at No. 4, proving that the Stranger Things effect last far longer than just 15 minutes. Bush moving up two spots dropped “Wait For U” by Future featuring Drake and Tems down a space to the No. 5 spot, and Drake and 21 Savage’s “Jimmy Cooks” down to No. 6.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated July 16, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 11, 2022

Rounding out the top 10 are Bad Bunny & Choncho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” at No. 7, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” holding strong on the chart at No. 8, and Beyoncé’s feverish “Break My Soul” at No. 9. The only new entrant to this week’s top 10 is Latto’s “Big Energy,” who returns to the podium by knocking out Joji’s “Glimpse Of Us” out of the top 10.

Lizzo’s rise to No. 2 is a fortuitously timed one, given her upcoming album release. And perhaps Styles, who just teased the July 13th release of his “Late Night Talking” video, is ready to let another song from Harry’s House have its moment in the sun?

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.