Last time the internet freaked out over Harry Styles on set, it’s because rumors that he was dating his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Olivia Wilde were running wild. Or maybe it’s simply because the idea of Harry Styles, movie star, is almost as beloved as the concept of Harry Styles, solo pop star. All that time spent in a group setting with One Direction didn’t go to waste, it simply set the stage for increased freneticism among fans whenever he does anything on his own in the future.

So when fans began to stumble onto Harry’s latest set, where he’s now filming My Policeman in Brighton, they began to excitedly share the content on social media. My Policeman is the adaptation of Bethan Roberts’ queer love story and features The Crown’s Emma Corrin (she plays young Princess Diana) as one of Harry’s co-stars. While I personally don’t find the idea of a pop star I love dressed as a cop anything but off-putting, well, I can understand the excitement of fans who saw the filming in person. Once, I saw Harry Styles leaving brunch in West Hollywood as I was walking in, and I’ve never forgotten it.

Anyway, check out the first looks from the film below, as captured by fans.

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin on the set of #MyPoliceman pic.twitter.com/b906g2RVHm — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) May 4, 2021

