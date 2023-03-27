Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski blew up the internet this weekend: The two were spotted together in Tokyo, kissing in the street, which of course sparked dating rumors. It seems now that Styles from nine years ago would be proud of Styles today, as a throwback interview clip from the One Direction days that has resurfaced in light of the Ratajkowski situation would suggest.

In a 2014 interview with Telehit (as E! notes), Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne were asked for their celebrity crush (at 4:53 into the video below). They all named some options and Styles chimed in, “Emily Ratajkowski from, uh… Gone Girl.”

Around the time of that interview, Ratajkowski’s career and public profile were starting to take off in a big way: Gone Girl was her first major movie role after she made headlines for her appearance in Robin Thicke’s now-infamous NSFW “Blurred Lines” video in 2013. In her recent memoir My Body, Ratajkowski alleged of a moment from working on the video, “Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke.”

In recent months, Styles has been romantically linked with Olivia Wilde while Ratajkowski was spending time with Eric Andre.