While many people speculated that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were broken up two months ago after they didn’t show any PDA during the press run for Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival, the stars were just being extremely professional. Why take away attention from Wilde’s directorial efforts and Styles’ acting chops (or Spitgate???) But now, it seems as though the “As It Was” singer and Wilde have split, or are at least “taking a break.”

“The public pressure on them has been difficult,” a source told People. “They’ve had ups and downs throughout the relationship.” The source indicated that the couple are choosing to take time to focus on their own priorities at the moment. For Styles, that includes taking the Love On Tour to Mexico and South America for a number of dates before 2022 is over — and nevermind that he just came down with the flu and had to cancel three of his LA dates.

“He’s still touring and is now going abroad,” the source confirmed to People. “She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It’s a very amicable decision.”

Wilde has two children from her previous marriage to Jason Sudeikis. She has attended Styles’ concerts in the past and even brought the kids along to an LA show this week. But it seems as though that was a fond farewell to a…friend? “They’re still very close friends,” the source said of the pair. While another source added that, “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”