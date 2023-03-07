If online trolls thought that shaming Iggy Azalea for joining the subscription-based platform OnlyFans was going to get her to deactivate her account, they were wrong. In fact, just outside of the recent sale of her publishing catalog, becoming an OnlyFans content creator has proven to be one of the easiest and most financially lucrative moves she’s made in the last few years.

Initially, the rapper felt guilt around the decision due to the stigma surrounding the platform but during a recent interview on the High Low podcast hosted by model Emily Ratajkowski, Iggy shares that she no longer feels that way. The musician defended her OnlyFans profits and raised questions as to why she was forced to be apologetic about her body in the first place.

“Why do I have to be so apologetic about what I want to do with my own body? Why do I have to wait to enjoy things the way I want to,” the rapper questioned. “When I did it,” referring to joining the platform, “I thought I would want to cover it up, or I would lie about it… I didn’t think I’d lie I thought I’d just say no comment.”

Iggy ends with, “And after I did it I felt like, f*ck you guys, I’m not going to let you talk about this or whisper about it or make it bigger than it is because it shouldn’t be better than that it is.”

Later in the conversation, Iggy shared, “I made record labels so much money off my body. I made a lot of people so much money off my body and I got the smallest cut off my own f*cking body and my own work and my own ideas, ” adding, “I’m going to post pictures like that anyway because I like it and I think they’re beautiful, and I like my breasts. F*cking sorry!”

As it relates to her official earnings from the platform, Iggy shared, “I’m making so much money that I won’t say how much it is.”

Watch the full clip from the episode above.