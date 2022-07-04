Harry Styles 2022 Radio 1's Big Weekend
Getty Image
Pop

Harry Styles Felt ‘Devastation’ After The Copenhagen Mall Shooting That Forced Him To Cancel A Concert

InstagramTwitterStaff Writer

The world unfortunately received news of another mass shooting with this one taking place in Copenhagen, Denmark. On Sunday, a gunman entered the Field’s shopping centre and opened fire randomly at people in the mall. Three people were killed in the shooting, and police were able to arrest the suspect who is a 22-year-old Danish man. Authorities believe that the gunman went through with the shooting on his own, but they have not completely ruled out terrorism at the moment. The shooting forced Harry Styles to cancel a nearby concert on Sunday, and in doing so, he also shared a statement about the matter with fans.

Harry took to Twitter to share his message. “I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen,” the “As It Was” singer wrote. “I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting.” He concluded his message, writing, “I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H.”

Harry’s scheduled concert, which was set to go down hours after the shooting, was quite close to the mall where the incident took place. TMZ notes that it was just two football fields away which makes the show’s cancellation more than warranted.

You can view Harry’s tweet above.

Tags:
Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×