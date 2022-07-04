The world unfortunately received news of another mass shooting with this one taking place in Copenhagen, Denmark. On Sunday, a gunman entered the Field’s shopping centre and opened fire randomly at people in the mall. Three people were killed in the shooting, and police were able to arrest the suspect who is a 22-year-old Danish man. Authorities believe that the gunman went through with the shooting on his own, but they have not completely ruled out terrorism at the moment. The shooting forced Harry Styles to cancel a nearby concert on Sunday, and in doing so, he also shared a statement about the matter with fans.

I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 3, 2022

Harry took to Twitter to share his message. “I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen,” the “As It Was” singer wrote. “I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting.” He concluded his message, writing, “I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H.”

Harry’s scheduled concert, which was set to go down hours after the shooting, was quite close to the mall where the incident took place. TMZ notes that it was just two football fields away which makes the show’s cancellation more than warranted.

You can view Harry’s tweet above.