Harry Styles’ “As It Was” has quickly become the biggest song of his career, as it’s the first song of his career to spend multiple weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It has managed to hang around the top for a while now and this week, it has done it again: On the new Hot 100 chart dated June 25, the Harry’s House highlight is No. 1 for a seventh total week.

Elsewhere on the chart, Kate Bush’s 1985 now-hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” stays in the top five, placing at No. 5 this week, down from No. 4 last week. The other most notable tune in the top-10 is Joji’s recent single “Glimpse Of Us,” which debuts at No. 10 and is Joji’s first top-10 single.

Meanwhile, Bush recently offered another new “Running Up That Hill”-related statement, noting in part of Stranger Things, “By featuring Running Up That Hill in such a positive light — as a talisman for Max (one of the main female characters) — the song has been brought into the emotional arena of her story. Fear, conflict and the power of love are all around her and her friends. I salute the Duffer Brothers for their courage — taking this new series into a much more adult and darker place. I want to thank them so much for bringing the song into so many people’s lives. I’m overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving and it’s all happening really fast, as if it’s being driven along by a kind of elemental force. I have to admit I feel really moved by it all.”