Would you camp out for almost a month to see Harry Styles on Halloween? This year, for his second year of Harryween (and first in Los Angeles), a pair of friends both said yes to that question. In a new TikTok video uploaded by @AllyAndArli, they are currently the first people to be camping in line — and they’re using a numbered system for anyone else who wants to join them.

“Hey everyone!” Ally says, as Arli sits in a lawn chair. “Just want to let you know, we have started camping out for the Harryween show.”

“We’re passing out wristbands and taking down names,” Arli adds. “Just come meet us over at Lot D. That’s where we’ll be.”

Since uploading the video, many Harry stans wondered if it was actually real… or if the two girls were just hardcore committing to the bit for TikTok. One user asked what to wear on October 24 (one of Styles’ LA residency dates), to which @AllyAndArli responded, “something slay.”

“SLAY THE HOUSE BOOTS DOWN HOUSTON IM DECEASED,” wrote one commenter. “Ok cool I’ll come tmr,” another added.

Instead of confirming whether it was a bit or not, Ally and Arli uploaded another video, zooming out on Arli in the lawn chair with Steve Lacy as the set music. However, their profile does show that they both are hardcore Harry fans — with photos meeting him, visiting the Don’t Worry Darling set locations, and listing how long they’ve camped out for his shows before.

As of August, one video has their Harry-related wait for One Direction’s Ellen performance listed at 21 hours. Other shows might be even longer than that.

Basically put, if you’re very serious about attending Harryween and not fully sure if their weeks-long camping video is a bit, it might be best to get down to Kia Forum… but like, be safe about it. And bring them s’mores. Just because they asked.

