After releasing his Fine Line album and being forced to reschedule his massive tour, Harry Styles was finally able to play his music to swaths of adoring fans over the past two months. His Love On Tour dates kicked off in September and, after playing 42 nearly back-to-back shows, Styles’ tour has officially come to an end. Now reflecting on his time on the road, Styles thanks his fans for their ever-present support.

Styles’ final Love On Tour date took place last week at Los Angeles’ The Forum. Now that he’s had a handful of days to reflect on the whirlwind of a tour, the singer told his fans “goodbye for now” and reminds them to “treat people with kindness”:

“Thank you for 42 special nights. It’s been a privilege to play for you the last few months. To the band, the crew, and everyone working on this tour, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. The energy you brought to this one has left me feeling completely overwhelmed with joy. To the fans, and everyone who came to see these shows, I thank you. You made them everything they were, and I’ve never felt so genuinely supported. I can’t say it enough, you’re unbelievable. This tour felt like the celebration of coming back together. I won’t ever forget it. Thank you all so much for the love, I’ll see you very soon. Treat people with kindness. Goodbye for now. I love you all. H.”

Fine Line is out now via Columbia. Get it here.