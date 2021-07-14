Getty Image
Fans Are Upset They First Learned About Harry Styles’ Rescheduled Tour From Ticketmaster

It’s been over a year and a half since Harry Styles released his hit album Fine Line. But due to the pandemic, many fans have yet to hear the singer perform its songs live. Things were looking up when Styles unveiled his fall North American Love On Tour dates — that is, until several fans were notified by Ticketmaster their shows had been rescheduled.

Styles has since made an announcement about the rescheduled tour, but not before fans expressed their frustration that they didn’t learn about the new Love On Tour dates from Styles himself. Apparently, many fans had received an email from Ticketmaster saying their shows had been rescheduled, leaving them worried it would be canceled altogether.

Hours after airing their grievances on Twitter, Styles eventually returned to announce the rescheduled tour, which features Jenny Lewis. “LOVE ON TOUR will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows,” he wrote. “As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible. Please notice that some dates have changed, and new shows have been added.”

Styles noted that while his US shows are still on, his European tour dates are being put on hold as the COVID vaccine rollout continues. “To everyone in the UK, and across the world, I can’t wait to see you again, but for obvious reasons it is just not possible at this time,” he said.

Jenny Lewis is a Warner Music artist.

