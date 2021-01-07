Harry Styles has been taking over headlines this week when rumors of him dating Olivia Wilde arose after the two attended a wedding together. Now, another photo of them together has gone viral — but not for the same reason. Styles was spotted wearing a face-covering bandana rather than a proper mask, and fans are urging him to be more careful.

“Harry wear a mask” went viral on Twitter after photos surfaced of him on an outing with Wilde and a few friends. Styles was covering his face with a bandana, rather than a cloth mask, and his fans took the opportunity to shame him for it.

https://twitter.com/With1DMedia/status/1346900883393622018

Fans maintained their love for the singer while also urging him, and other Styles fans, to wear an effective mask to prevent against the spread of COVID-19.

normalise calling out the ones you love. HARRY WEAR A MASK !!!! pic.twitter.com/2IqcWIL5lT — ♡Bethany🕊 (@alwayssangel) January 6, 2021

i’m beyond disappointed. there is an incidence of 8 thousand cases per 100 thousand people in LA. that’s literally an 8%! not only is it dangerous but careless and selfish to be driving and walking around without following guidelines. please harry wear a mask, we are concerned! — 🍊vic (@tobaccovanillou) January 6, 2021

don't be like harry. wear a mask! love you harry but please wear a proper mask x pic.twitter.com/5wpZhQn9d3 — lyra loves #TCOE❁ (@gweneileeen) January 6, 2021

not a single person is wearing a mask here. what the actual fuck. harry you cant say "stay home save lives", then not wear a mask in a PANDEMIC. HARRY WEAR A MASK pic.twitter.com/WYQZr9d4Oy — ًGIVEAWAY 📌 (@RAINMOON91) January 6, 2021

be like this: not like this: pic.twitter.com/beDli7JKMB — emma 🦋 (@TPWKemms) January 6, 2021

Per the CDC’s website, the official safety recommendations are to wear a multiple-layered cloth mask that fits snug around your nose and mouth. The CDC does not mention bandanas but they do note that neck gaiters, or neck warmers, are acceptable only if they have two layers. However, items like bandanas or gaiters oftentimes are more likely to have gaps around the nose area.

