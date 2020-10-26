Harry Styles’ latest album, Fine Line, opens with “Golden,” a bright tune made for a warm day. Now, nearly a year after the album dropped, the tune is Styles’ latest single, and he has shared a new video for it. In the clip, Styles runs and drives down a picturesque stretch of road and otherwise enjoys the outdoors as he sings the song.

Nearly a year ago, Styles told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that his favorite memory of making the album was the day “Golden” was written:

“We were all sat in the kitchen at [Rick Rubin’s recording studio] Shangri-La, having dinner, and we played it on one guitar while everyone sang around the table. It just felt really good. Part of the thing with the mushrooms for me is that I never do anything when I’m working. I don’t even drink when I’m working. I don’t drink really at all. And when I was in the band, to me it felt like it was so much bigger than any of us. I felt like, I’m not going to be the one who messes it up. So I thought, now is the time in my life when you go out and experiment. You take this and you do that. Making this record just felt… joyous. I was with my friends and we were in Malibu and I felt so safe. Now’s the time to have fun — we’re 24, and I’m in music. I’m not a politician. We wrote it on day two of being at Shangri-La, and immediately, as soon as we’d done it, it was like, ‘Oh, this is track one.’ I used to drive to the studio, and it’s the perfect PCH [Pacific Coast Highway] song. It’s like driving down the coast is what the song is for. It feels so Malibu to me.”

Meanwhile, Styles recently offered an update about his future tour dates, writing on Twitter after announcing the postponement of some concerts, “I really hope to play the shows as planned for 2021 but will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks and months. I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I unfortunately have to postpone all 2020 shows in South America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand until further notice. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) September 15, 2020

I really hope to play the shows as planned for 2021 but will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks and months. I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) September 15, 2020

Watch the “Golden” video above and revisit our review of Fine Line here.