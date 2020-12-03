About a year ago, “Golden” opened Harry Styles’ latest album, Fine Line. Many months later, the track is his latest single, as he dropped a video for it in October. Now he has given fans who want more just that by releasing a behind-the-scenes clip about the making of the video.

It shows typical on-set sort of things, like Styles talking with crew members, getting ready to shoot, alternate angles of scenes that appear in the finish product, and Styles just enjoying the process of making the picturesque visual.

Around a year ago, Styles gave Apple Music’s Zane Lowe a behind-the-scenes look at how the song was written, saying of that day:

“We were all sat in the kitchen at [Rick Rubin’s recording studio] Shangri-La, having dinner, and we played it on one guitar while everyone sang around the table. It just felt really good. Part of the thing with the mushrooms for me is that I never do anything when I’m working. I don’t even drink when I’m working. I don’t drink really at all. And when I was in the band, to me it felt like it was so much bigger than any of us. I felt like, I’m not going to be the one who messes it up. So I thought, now is the time in my life when you go out and experiment. You take this and you do that. Making this record just felt… joyous. I was with my friends and we were in Malibu and I felt so safe. Now’s the time to have fun — we’re 24, and I’m in music. I’m not a politician. We wrote it on day two of being at Shangri-La, and immediately, as soon as we’d done it, it was like, ‘Oh, this is track one.’ I used to drive to the studio, and it’s the perfect PCH [Pacific Coast Highway] song. It’s like driving down the coast is what the song is for. It feels so Malibu to me.”

Check out the behind-the-scenes video above.