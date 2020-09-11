Harry Styles Is Replacing Shia LaBeouf For His Next Movie Role

In 2017, Harry Styles made his film debut in Dunkirk, an opportunity that he truly earned considering Christopher Nolan didn’t understand at the time how famous the singer was. Styles fared just fine in the film, and now he’s getting ready to hop back in the movie saddle, as his next acting role has been announced.

The film is Don’t Worry Darling, an Olivia Wilde-directed film that also stars Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Dakota Johnson, and Wilde in a supporting role. The Hollywood Reporter notes Styles was brought on to replace Shia LaBeouf, who was previously attached to the project but had to back out due to scheduling conflicts.

The publication reports, “Details on the film are being kept secret but the setting is an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert and centers on a housewife who uncovers a disturbing truth about her seemingly perfect life.” The script was seemingly sought after by studios, as New Line apparently won the rights to it in “a competitive situation, which saw studios and streamers vying for the project.”

Times are good for Styles at the moment (as long as James Corden makes good on his word to not kidnap him): A month ago, “Watermelon Sugar” became the musician’s first No. 1 single in the US.