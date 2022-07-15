Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ Is The First 2022 Album To Go Platinum

Harry Styles might have called his shot for 2022 when he named his third studio album Harry’s House. After releasing back in late May, the album is officially the first of 2022 to be certified Platinum by RIAA and Styles’ third Platinum album overall. Harry’s House was led by the two times Platinum April single “As It Was,” and the release-day single “Late Night Talking.”

“As It Was” debuted atop both the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, becoming his second solo number one single after 2020’s ubiquitous, five times Platinum “Watermelon Sugar.” The record has spent 9 weeks at No. 1. “Late Night Talking” didn’t reach the same heights, only peaking at No. 4.

Harry’s House closed off a nearly three-year hiatus for the 28-year-old, following up 2019’s Fine Line. Styles debuted as a solo act in 2017 with his self-titled first LP after One Direction took an indefinite hiatus in 2016. Having gone from one of the best-selling boy bands to becoming a consistent solo commercial success, Styles will likely be a major fixture in year-end conversations. Beyond that, this achievement is evidence of what more he can achieve if he continues at this rate.

Harry’s House is out now via Columbia and Erskin Records. Listen to it here.