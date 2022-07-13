Harry Styles is having the biggest year of his solo career so far. He just secured his ninth overall week at No. 1 on the singles chart thanks to “As It Was.” That song also became the first 2022 record to reach Platinum status, and it did so in barely a month. Elsewhere, Harry’s third album Harry’s House still holds the title for the biggest sales week of 2022 and it put forth two consecutive weeks at No. 1 when it was released. Harry looks to breathe new life into the project thanks to a new visual or “Late Night Talking.”

The new video is essentially a bed-hopping extravaganza. After waking up in bed by himself one morning, Harry dives into a portal within his bed that leads him to another bed filled with people laying beside him. This trend continues as Harry finds himself in varying beds, with one doubling as a vehicle that glides through London traffic. All in all, it’s a quirky video for a record dedicated to the early honeymoon stage of romance, one where you spend all day and night talking to a new love interest.

Prior to the arrival of the “Late Night Talking” video, Harry helped a fan come out during a concert of his at Wembley Stadium. “When this flag goes above my head, you are officially out, OK?” Harry said while holding a rainbow flag after he invited the fan onstage. “I think that’s how it works. When this sign goes over the head, you’re officially gay, my boy.”

Watch the video for “Late Night Talking” above.