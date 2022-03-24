In Wednesday’s big surprise, Harry Styles announced the release of his third album, Harry’s House. Due out on May 2oth, the title is pretty clearly an homage to Joni Mitchell’s 1975 song, “Harry’s House/Centerpiece,” from the album The Hissing Of Summer Lawns. Styles, has been especially enamored with the ’60s and ’70s hippie movement and flower power ephemera as of late: His Love On Tour has a Summer Of Love aesthetic and his skincare line, Pleasing, launched the “Shroom Bloom” collection with Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood as its model. So his affinity for Mitchell, who also thrived in that era, makes sense.

LOVE ON TOUR 2022. TICKETS ON SALE NOW. pic.twitter.com/7lMrVXaG4V — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) January 28, 2022

Mick Fleetwood for Shroom Bloom. Find your Pleasing. pic.twitter.com/6Hx5O7PzQh — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) March 15, 2022

But how would Mitchell respond to the former One Direction star’s homage to her work? Would she react like Courtney Love, who slammed Olivia Rodrigo’s callback to Hole’s Live Through This album cover with her Sour prom concert film press photos? Or would she be flattered and honored that Styles showed love to a lesser known, yet still gorgeous Mitchell classic? “Love the title,” Mitchell said in a quote retweet of Styles’ album announcement.

love the title https://t.co/Pi8h5Jshgl — Joni Mitchell (@jonimitchell) March 23, 2022

It’s a sweet seal of approval from the Canadian folk legend. She even later tweeted the opening lyrics from “Harry’s House/Centerpiece,” further cementing how touched she felt by Styles’ gesture.

“Heatwaves on the runway

As the wheels set down

He takes his baggage off the carousel

He takes a taxi into town” — Joni Mitchell (@jonimitchell) March 23, 2022

Harry’s House is due 5/20 via Columbia Records. Pre-save it here.