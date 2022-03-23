Genre-bending singer Harry Styles is releasing his first album in three years, Harry’s House. Styles made the announcement with a teaser trailer revealing the album’s title and release date, May 20.

Harry’s House will be the singer’s third album and the follow-up to 2019’s Fine Line, which contained the smash hit “Watermelon Sugar,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance, as well as a 2020 Brit Award for British Single Of The Year for “Watermelon Sugar.” The album also broke the record for the biggest debut from a British male artist since Nielsen SoundScan began, coming in a hair under 500,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. The project was supported by the Love On Tour after the original tour was postponed due to COVID-19; the tour raised $1 over million for charity.

The release date for Harry’s House is just about a month after Styles’ upcoming headlining performance at Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival, which could mean that his set will include songs from the new album in addition to fan favorites like “Sign Of The Times” and “Watermelon Sugar.”

Watch the trailer for Harry’s House above.

Harry’s House is due 5/20 via Columbia Records. Pre-save it here.

This post is being updated.