Harry Styles Makes His Return With A Sweaty Video For ‘Lights Up’

Over the past few days, it has appeared that Harry Styles is teasing the follow-up to his self-titled 2017 album, or at least something new. Posters featuring the Columbia Records logo (Styles’ label) and the phrase “Do You Know Who You Are?” started popping up recently, which seems to suggest the name of his next album. Regardless of what it means, it has been confirmed that Styles is up to something: Today, he has shared a video for “Lights Up,” his first new single since 2017.

While the lead single for Harry Styles, “Sign Of The Times,” ran for nearly six minutes, “Lights Up” takes a different approach with its sub-3-minute run time. The classic rock influence Styles began his solo career with is still here on “Lights Up,” although the track is also significantly pop-leaning. As for the video, it shows Styles shirtless and sweaty in a group of people who are likewise, riding on the back of a bike, and otherwise being contemplative.

In a recent Rolling Stone feature, Styles explained the theme of his upcoming album: “It’s all about having sex and feeling sad.” He went on to speak more about the role relationships play in his songwriting process, saying, “It’s not like I’ve ever sat and done an interview and said, ‘So I was in a relationship, and this is what happened.’ Because, for me, music is where I let that cross over. It’s the only place, strangely, where it feels right to let that cross over.”

Watch the “Lights Up” video above.