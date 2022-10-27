Late last night, Harry Styles teased a new video for “Music For A Sushi Restaurant,” which premiered this afternoon. Through both the teaser and the video itself, one thing immediately stuck out to fans: Styles had a beard (for the video, at least) and tentacles.

In the clip, Styles is a mermaid-like sea creature with a beard and tentacles in place of legs. He gets captured by fisherman and brought to a restaurant, where he worries about being turned into sushi. He actually ends up being treated quite well, though, getting pampered and becoming a mascot for the restaurant.

Regardless of what happens in the video, folks on the internet have a lot of thoughts about Styles’ look, specifically the beard-iness of it.

There are those who think it’s a fantastic look that Styles should keep around:

.@Harry_Styles grow your beard out NOW — erica !! (@loveofdayliqht) October 27, 2022

I’ll never ever get this image of Harry styles with a beard out of my head for as long as I live 🥵 https://t.co/YAd6GbMjsQ — 𝑩𝒆𝒄𝒔 💘 (@rebeccakane29) October 27, 2022

Look at Harry styles with beard he looks hot 🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/hAyabPC8Q3 — thank you justin💖💖&scooter❤️❤️ (@mohamed_jb7) October 27, 2022

Not everybody loves it, though, with one person declaring, “i need harry styles to never grow his beard ever in his life.”

i need harry styles to never grow his beard ever in his life — isa 47 (@bilIieismygf) October 27, 2022

therapist: the picture of harry styles with a beard can’t hurt you — becky (@beckywtheokhair) October 27, 2022

seeing harry styles with a beard is so triggering i do not want to watch that mv — ⊹molly✦ ⁷ (@vantesanz) October 27, 2022

And there are others who are still shocked and just trying to make sense of it all:

i never in my life thought i would see harry styles with a beard https://t.co/SBhFXgUJIb — kei🌿 loves brooke! MY POLICEMAN. (@fl1ckernh) October 27, 2022

i never thought i’d see wet harry styles with a full grown beard on a thursday morning — moa (@whysangel) October 27, 2022

My reaction when I saw #HarryStyles with a full beard today: pic.twitter.com/K6mlyqGVSo — Alex Waters 🎙 (@WatersOnAir) October 27, 2022

While he’s rocking a beard in the clip, one thing he hasn’t been wearing recently as Adidas shoes. They’ve been included as part of his tour wardrobe, but he switched to Vans for a recent show, prompting rumors that he’s boycotting Adidas in light of the Kanye West antisemitism drama.