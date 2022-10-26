Harry’s house has instituted a new dress code: no Adidas! In light of that, pop superstar Harry Styles has inadvertently found himself entangled in Kanye West’s antisemitic backlash storm (as Billboard notes).

For months, the heartthrob’s Love On Tour wardrobe has consisted of head-to-ankle Gucci HA HA HA, a collaboration between the fashion house and himself, and a fresh pair of Adidas x Gucci Gazelles. Well, that all changed on Monday night as he opted for a pair of red authentic Vans instead.

Fans immediately took notice when the “As It Was” singer appeared on stage at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. Concertgoers jumped onto social media to thank Styles ,as well as his stylist Harry Lambert, for (presumably) taking a stand against West’s antisemitic comments.

“We see your decision, and it means so much to me and all your other Jewish fans, and those who stand with us against antisemitism in all its forms,” one Twitter user noted. “Harry is wearing vans. Good for him. i believe it’s because he’s boycotting Adidas for continuing to be in partnership with Kanye,” wrote another tweeter.

Thank you @harry_styles and @harry__lambert for going with Vans last night instead of @adidas. We see your decision, and it means so much to me and all your other Jewish fans, and those who stand with us against antisemitism in all its forms 💚 — Out of Ilena’s System (@ilenafromeroda) October 25, 2022

harry is wearing vans. good for him. i believe it’s because he’s boycotting adidas for continuing to be in partnership with kanye. pic.twitter.com/zM01QcJmgS — percy is going to harryween (@goldenisbrave) October 25, 2022

Although Adidas has since severed ties with West early Tuesday, their delayed response has forced many artists like Styles to distance themselves from the brand.

There is no word on whether or not Styles will laces up his Gazelles at any of his remaining shows now that the brand has formally split from West. Styles has also not specifically addressed the reason for his change in footwear.