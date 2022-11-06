Harry Styles has been forced to postpone a series of shows on his “Love On Tour” in Los Angeles. Shows planned for tonight (November 5), as well as tomorrow, and Monday, will now be held at later dates in January 2023, as Styles has fallen ill.

Styles took to his Instagram stories before tonight’s scheduled show to announce the devastating news, saying:

Towards the end of the show on Wednesday, I started feeling ill and I’ve been in bed with the flu ever since. I’ve been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I’m leaving the doctor now and I’m devastated that it’s just not possible. Until very recently, I haven’t had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I’ve been touring. I’m so sorry to do it, and if there was anyway I could do the show, I would. I’m sorry this news is coming so close to showtime, but it was my sincerest hope to be able to play for you tonight. I know several of you have planned trips to LA to see the show, and it means the absolute world to me.

The shows will now take place on January 26, 27, and 29, in 2023. All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the later dates.