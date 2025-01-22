Harry Styles has built quite the reputation as a ladies man. The “As It Was” singer has reportedly been linked to fellow entertainers Olivia Wilde, Emily Ratajkowski, Taylor Swift, and Taylor Russell (to name a few). But, the Grammy Award winner’s heartbreaker pursuits supposedly started long before he made it being as a member of One Direction.

Yesterday (January 20), during an appearance on The Louis Theroux podcast, Jade Thirlwall claimed that she and Styles could’ve been a thing. But, Harry Styles “ghosted” her shortly after their first date.

“I think we went on like one date when we were 16 or something,” she said. “He’d just got put in a band, and it was really funny, because we kept in touch. Then the minute they went on live shows, he didn’t message me back.”

Thirlwall says eventually, Styles apologized for his actions (or lack thereof). “He was like, ‘I’m really sorry I ignored you,'” she said. “I was so young, it didn’t really matter. But he was always very, very lovely. He’s gotten himself to where he is because he’s very talented, and he’s very lovely. Very charming.”

The pair met while auditioning for music competition show, The X Factor. Although Thirlwall is primarily known for winning as a member of Little Mix in 2011, she initially auditioned the year prior. At that time, a young Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and the late Liam Payne nearly swept the competition as One Direction.

The full episode of The Louis Theroux podcast featuring Jade Thirlwall is out now. Find more information here.