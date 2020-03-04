Harry Styles guested on The Howard Stern Show this week, and it was an eventful installment. In addition to covering Peter Gabriel’s “Sledgehammer,” he also publicly spoke for the first time about when he was robbed at knifepoint this Valentine’s Day. Elsewhere during the show, he also talked about his romantic past, saying that he thinks it’s flatting that somebody like Taylor Swift may have written a song about him.

During the conversation, Styles spoke about putting his personal life into his songs, saying, “There’s not a lot of interviews where I talk a lot about personal stuff, but I’m fine doing it in music, and I kind of feel like doing it in music, that’s my version of saying it.”

Stern then asked Styles if it upsets him when fans speculate that songs by Swift (who he used to date) are about him, and Styles responded, “No, it doesn’t upset me. I think about what it means to me to write a song about somebody else, and for someone else to do that, I think it’s flattering. Even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spent time on it, and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter. I think the only time that you think, ‘Oh, is this song too personal?’ is if you think about, ‘Is this going to be really annoying for the other person?'”

Watch the clip above.