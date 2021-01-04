Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were spotted holding hands at a wedding over the weekend and the news was picked up as an indication that the two celebrities are dating. While some fans applauded the potential relationship, others saw a double standard. If holding hands meant a potential relationship, where were those same rumors when Styles and Lizzo were showing each other affection last January?

The dating rumors were first circulated by TMZ Monday, which reported that Wilde was Style’s plus-one to a wedding. The publication reported that they were “holding hands and very much together.” People went a step further and alleged that the two “have dated for a few weeks” — and it sent Twitter into chaos.

Fans instantly pointed out how the media didn’t jump at the opportunity to label Lizzo and Styles as “dating” when they were publicly spotted holding hands at an awards show last year. Styles had also previously surprised an audience by joining the singer on stage to give a duet of her hit song “Juice.” During their performance, the two were sharing flirty glances and Lizzo even danced on the former One Direction singer.

Styles and Lizzo fans alike flooded Twitter to point out the double standard in Lizzo’s treatment.

lizzo logging into twitter today pic.twitter.com/G5DsfG87I7 — harry’s 11/2 candids (@harryinmadrid) January 4, 2021

"harry styles "harry styles

and lizzo in a relationship

best friends with olivia wilde"

at the brits 2020" pic.twitter.com/rgFtBwJwLG — ;bᴴ (@amatisvmpre) January 4, 2021

GUYS OMG THEY MUST BE DATING BC THEYRE HOLDING HANDS…oh wait lizzo isnt white so that means shes not harrys type? pic.twitter.com/3QoKMYmrHr — chloe ♡︎’s jack and aby • wanting a jack follow (@AVERYSFLOWER) January 4, 2021

interesting that the media and articles have automatically assumed that harry styles has dated/been with every single woman he’s friends with EXCEPT lizzo…wonder why that is 🤨 — amirah🦋︎wants attention era (@jalboyhamirah) January 4, 2021

When Harry held hands with Lizzo they we’re just friends. When Harry holds hands with someone who is apparently “his type” they’re dating. Y’all see the problem?? pic.twitter.com/ERLczcWJhq — audrey ¹ᴰ #TCOE (@cherrysswift) January 4, 2021

if holding hand means dating where’s the articles for him and lizzo??? pic.twitter.com/yktCekapse — Katie ⚡️#TCOE (@ktsawhoran) January 4, 2021

harry and lizzo harry and olivia

holding hands. holding hands pic.twitter.com/ULzTTVH4rl — joˣ (@onlythexkiwi) January 4, 2021

See fans react to Styles and Wildes’ relationship rumors above.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.