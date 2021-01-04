Getty Image
Pop

Fans See A Double Standard When It Comes To Harry Styles’ Dating Rumors

Contributing Writer

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were spotted holding hands at a wedding over the weekend and the news was picked up as an indication that the two celebrities are dating. While some fans applauded the potential relationship, others saw a double standard. If holding hands meant a potential relationship, where were those same rumors when Styles and Lizzo were showing each other affection last January?

The dating rumors were first circulated by TMZ Monday, which reported that Wilde was Style’s plus-one to a wedding. The publication reported that they were “holding hands and very much together.” People went a step further and alleged that the two “have dated for a few weeks” — and it sent Twitter into chaos.

Fans instantly pointed out how the media didn’t jump at the opportunity to label Lizzo and Styles as “dating” when they were publicly spotted holding hands at an awards show last year. Styles had also previously surprised an audience by joining the singer on stage to give a duet of her hit song “Juice.” During their performance, the two were sharing flirty glances and Lizzo even danced on the former One Direction singer.

Styles and Lizzo fans alike flooded Twitter to point out the double standard in Lizzo’s treatment.

See fans react to Styles and Wildes’ relationship rumors above.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×