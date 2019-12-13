Through her latest singles, Hayley Kiyoko copes with past toxic relationships, learning from her mistakes and looking toward a hopeful future. “Runaway” — from her forthcoming project, I’m Too Sensitive For This Sh*t — further expands on Kiyoko’s lovelorn psyche.

Kiyoko said the dreamy single is about learning to confront one’s own issues rather than take it out on a partner:

“I don’t want to be let down and if I am, I will spiral. I found myself waiting and searching for my partner to say something to make me upset, to make me runaway. This song is about daring yourself to find someone who won’t trigger you, and to not trigger yourself. So many times we only hear what we want to hear because of the baggage we carry. We’re often too quick to overreact before realizing that if you recognize and confront your own issues, you just might give someone a chance to love you and to make you stay.”

“Runaway” is the fourth single off I’m Too Sensitive For This Sh*t. Her next single, “She,” arrives in early January ahead of Kiyoko’s expansive North American tour.

Hayley Kiyoko is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.