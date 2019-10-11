Hayley Kiyoko Asks For Forgiveness With The Hypnotic Single ‘Demons’

After teasing fans on social media for nearly a week, Hayley Kiyoko debuted the thumping track “Demons.” The single arrives just after the singer’s latest single, “I Wish,” and ahead of Kiyoko’s forthcoming record, I’m Too Sensitive For This Sh*t.

On the mesmerizing and mysterious track, Kiyoko grapples with mental health and sings of overcoming daily struggles. The singer recently took to Instagram to explain the meaning behind her compelling song. “I find myself constantly discovering who I am while battling new demons,” she wrote. “Everyday is something new. Sometimes it’s scary to face head-on as it challenges us to be braver.”

Kiyoko also said she wanted the song to speak about real issues while being lighthearted enough for people to sing along to. “Demons is really personal to me,” she said in a statement. “I had the chorus lyrics written in my notes ‘please forgive me I’ve got demons in my head, trying to feed me lies until I’m dead’. There was something so haunting about it I wanted to try to turn it into something positive. I wanted to sing about mental health and battling the inner ‘demons’ many of us struggle with. But with a heavy upbeat track that everyone can sing and support you with. It’s so important for people struggling to realize that they’re not alone and I hope this song can play a part in sparking that realization.”

“Demons” is out now via Atlantic Records. Listen to it above.

Hayley Kiyoko is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.