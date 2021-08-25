Olivia Rodrigo’s album Sour has actually changed a lot since its release… in terms of its credits, anyway. Last month, Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, and St. Vincent were given songwriting credits on “Deja Vu,” as the track is strongly influenced by Swift’s “Cruel Summer.” Now, the list of credited Sour songwriters has grown even larger, as Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Josh Farro are now credited as writers on “Good 4 U.”

As NME notes, the two were not originally credited on the song when its full credits were revealed in May. No official reason has been given for Williams and Farro’s new credits, but some have noted similarities between the song and Paramore’s hit “Misery Business,” so much so that a mash-up of the two tracks has gained popularity on social media.

Williams reacted to the news, taking to her Instagram Story to share a post from Warner Chappell Music that highlights her and Farro’s credit. Williams added, “our publisher is wildin rn.”

Aside from the aforementioned credits, Swift and Antonoff are also credited on “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back,” which interpolates Swift’s “New Year’s Day.”

