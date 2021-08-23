Olivia Rodrigo Is Consumed By Pop Culture In Her Angsty ‘Brutal’ Video

Olivia Rodrigo continues basking in the success of her debut album, Sour. The album not only made her the first woman in 11 years to have her debut LP spend four weeks at No. 1, but her track “Drivers License” was the fastest song by solo female artist to achieve a billion streams on Spotify. Now continuing to hype up the release, Rodrigo shares a vibrant video to her fan-favorite song “Brutal.”

Directed by Petra Collins, Rodrigo’s “Brutal” video puts her at the center of pop culture. It opens with her taking a painful tumble during ballet class while she sings of the pitfalls of comparing herself to other women on social media. It then shows clips of her in various celebrities roles: on TV, promoting a drink at a photo shoot, and having a faux emotional breakdown on a livestream.

In a statement about the video, Rodrigo thanked Collins for her directorial work. “had the best time ever making this. so so so grateful for @petrafcollins who constantly inspires me and who directed this video so incredibly,” Rodrigo wrote on Instagram. “hope u guys love the vid and all my teen angst lol.”

Watch Rodrigo’s “Brutal” video above.

Sour is out now via Geffen/Interscope. Get it here.