Taylor Swift And St. Vincent Are Now Credited On One Of Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Highlights

The writing of Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour was a joint effort between Rodrigo and collaborator Dan Nigro. They’re not the only writers credited on the release, though: Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff are credited on “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back,” since the song interpolates (but does not sample) Swift’s “New Year’s Day.”

Now, Swift and Antonoff’s officially credited influence on the album has been expanded, as Rolling Stone notes that on Spotify and Tidal, the credits for “Deja Vu” now list Swift, Antonoff, and Annie Clark (aka St. Vincent) as co-writers. That’s because of the strong influence that Swift’s “Cruel Summer” had on the song, which Rodrigo has mentioned before.

Speaking of collaborating, Swift has been doing a lot of that lately. She recently reunited with her Folklore and Evermore collaborators Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon to appear on their Big Red Machine song “Renegade.” There’s also another one, “Birch,” still to come. It’s also rumored that Swift has an Adele link-up in the works, which naturally generated much excitement.

As for Rodrigo, she’s fresh off the release of her Sour Prom concert film and being named Spotify’s most-streamed artist of the year so far.

Listen to both “Deja Vu” and “Cruel Summer” below.

